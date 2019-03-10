Foggia fireball: Arsonists torch Italian footballer's car in 'vile' attack after latest defeat

Foggia striker Pietro Iemmello's car was set ablaze as unknown arsonists targeted high-profile members of the troubled Serie B club with vehicle attacks following the club's latest defeat.

Iemmello's car was torched in the early hours of the morning after Foggia's 1-0 away defeat to local rivals Lecce in the league.

The striker's vehicle was not the only car targeted by the arsonists, who appeared to conduct a three-pronged attack on key figures at the club.

An improvised explosive device was reportedly thrown at a car belonging to the club's owners, the Sannella family, while a firecracker was thrown at the house belonging to Foggia midfielder Massimiliano Busellato.

A statement from the club condemned the incidents, calling them "vile attacks" and "petty behaviors that have nothing to do with football and whose only result was to tarnish the image of an entire community."

In addition, Mayor of Foggia Franco Landella took to Twitter to share his disgust at the incident.

"There is no place for violence in sport," he tweeted.

"All Foggia fans hope that the team can keep its Serie B status, regained with difficulty after 19 years, but it is inadmissible to witness criminal acts that can only hurt the club of Foggia and the whole city."

The club also announced it had sacked coach Pasquale Padalino, saying: "The club thank him for his work and wish him all the best for the future."