Jose Mourinho ‘no.1 choice for Real Madrid job, has been contacted’ amid talk of return

Jose Mourinho has been contacted by Real Madrid amid speculation he could make a sensational return to the Bernabeu, according to reports citing former Real president Ramon Calderon.

Holders Real were dumped out of the Champions League by Ajax at the last 16 stage on Tuesday night, which follows back-to-back defeats by arch rivals Barcelona which saw the Madrid club exit the Copa Del Rey and slip 12 points behind Barca in the La Liga race.

The disastrous run of results has heaped pressure on manager Santiago Solari, who himself only took up the role on a permanent basis in November, after stepping in for the sacked Julen Lopetegui.

But former boss Mourinho, who managed the club between 2010 and 2013, is now the number one choice for current president Florentino Perez to step in and turn things around, according to ex-club chief Calderon.

"I have no doubt Mourinho is the first option for the president. He's been called in the last weeks," Calderon told Sky Sports News.

"It was when Zinedine Zidane left [last summer], Mourinho was with Manchester United and he said it was not the right moment to come back, but maybe now he's free.

"I think there will be many chances he will be on that bench next season."

Calderon added that Mourinho is the "only coach [Perez] respects."

Mourinho, 56, was sacked by Manchester United in December after two and a half seasons at the club, and is said to remain on good terms with his former boss Perez.

In recent days the Portuguese has said he has “fantastic memories” of his time at the Bernabeu, where he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup,

"We did fantastic things and we won the league in a unique way. We also had bad moments, I made mistakes, but the experience made me a better manager and person," he said.

Mourinho is increasingly being touted as having the chance to repeat that experience, although other names often mentioned for the Real Madrid job, should Solari go, include Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Calderon also said the Argentine would be in the running.

"Maybe Mauricio Pochettino, they are talking about him. But there will be many in the next days because fans can't accept this situation.

"There's been three or four months moaning now, lamenting and regretting what we did planning this team."

Real’s remarkable three-season reign as Champions League winners came to an abject end against Ajax on Tuesday night in front of a stunned home crowd.

The Dutch masters overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit to win 4-1 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate, with Dusan Tadic being in particularly inspired form.

Sections of the disgruntled Bernabeu crowd were said to be heard chanting Mourinho's name after their team capitulated.

Ajax progress to the quarterfinals, while Real will seek to ensure they finish in the Champions League spots in La Liga, where they currently lie third.

