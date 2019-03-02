'He'll drink, rape & kill, do what he pleases' Rival MMA fighter scorns troubled Emilianenko (VIDEO)

Bellator's Sergei Kharitonov has condemned fellow Russian heavyweight MMA fighter Alexander Emilianenko after the latter was arrested on DUI charges after crashing his gold Mercedes while trying to escape from police on Friday.

Emilianenko was apprehended by police in Kislovodsk, Russia, after ramming two vehicles and then trying to evade arrest. The 37-year-old was filmed being led away in handcuffs and swearing at officers. The 6ft 4in seemed to be slurring his words apparently under the influence of alcohol in the footage.

In response to the news, Kharitonov, posted two video to his Instagram account, to share his thoughts on Emilinenko and suggest only Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov could save him from further harm.

“Hello everybody. Today I was awoken by a bunch of phone calls from reporters. I hear that Alexander Emelianenko again is in some kind of sh*t,” Kharitonov began, speaking into the camera from his training base in Bangkok, Thailand.

“This time in a car crash or something of that sort. This guy, I have said before many times and will say again - is a danger to society. He will drink, rape and kill, do whatever he pleases.

“Only one man can influence him - Ramzan Kadyrov. Mr Kadyrov, I ask you to take him back to club [Akhmat]. Keep him confined in the land of Chechnya, so he cannot screw up more serious things than he is currently. He will listen only to you.”

The second video from Kharitonov, who has a record of 28-6 in professional MMA and has also fought under the Strikforce and PRIDE banners, was a collage of a clip titled 'October', where he voiced concerns that Emilianenko "will never change", followed by clip of the fighter's arrest titled 'March'.

“This guy, I said even back the, someone against me put together an interview. This guy is like...a danger to society. He’s a danger to society. Even now. He will never change. It’s impossible to change him," Kharitonov warns, speaking to an unknown acquaintance off camera.

“A leopard never changes its spots. He did jail time, since then he’s done more jail time. Now he’s out. This guy probably was just born that way. You will never change him. He can go off the radar for some time. But sooner or later he will again fall off the wagon and that’s it.”

Alexander Emelianenko detained by police after he rammed into two other cars while under the influence (📽 Azamat Bostanov) pic.twitter.com/4DkdVJXciN — Denis Geyko (@DenisGeykoRT) March 1, 2019

It was the latest shame for troubled Emilianenko, younger brother of all-time great heavyweight Fedor. In 2014 he was jailed for 4-and-a-half years for the rape and assault of his former housekeeper. He served a little over two years before being released on parole.

Emilianenko's latest arrest is understood to have occurred when he discovered police attempting to tow his car after he had parked it in an illegal zone. The fighter promptly jumped into his car and locked the doors in an attempt to evade authorities, hitting two vehicles while doing so.