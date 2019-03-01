'When you get fired from UFC, you'll have a job on TV': Khabib slams UFC boss Dana White

UFC champ Khabib Nurmagomedov has lashed out at president Dana White, saying he could be in line for a TV gig once he's "fired" by the organization after he suggested the Russian cannot 'sit out' for a year with the title.

Khabib is unlikely to defend his 155lb title until November of this year, in part due to a suspension accrued after the infamous post-fight brawl at UFC 229 last October, which would add up to a 13-month absence from the cage for the Russian superstar. Another factor is the Muslim festival of Ramadan.

The Dagestan native has had a fractious relationship with the UFC in recent months and took aim at Dana White on social media on Friday in reply to a video announcement of UFC 235 this weekend. "Great announcement by Dana White. Dana, when you will get fired from UFC, I think you’ll have great job on television," Khabib tweeted.

Dana, when you will get fired from UFC, I think you’ll have great job on television — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 1, 2019

White said last month: "Guys can’t sit out and wait that long when you have the title. You can’t do it. So if that’s true and he’s going to do that, then we’d have to figure out something else and you start looking at whether it’s Conor McGregor and Tony Ferguson or one of these other guys.

"Whoever wants to, when opportunity knocks, answer the door. We’ll see how this thing plays out."

The UFC recently announced the creation of an interim lightweight title to be contested in six weeks' time between Dustin Poirier and featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 236, with the winner presumably in line to be Nurmagomedov's foil for his comeback fight later this year.

With McGregor almost certain to face Donald Cerrone in his next outing and Ferguson reportedly turning down the opportunity to face 145lb titleholder Holloway in the interim title bout, that leaves the winner of Poirier and Holloway to duel for the opportunity to face the Russian, who is still smarting from the punishment handed out to him and members of his team for their actions in the UFC 229 brawl in Las Vegas.