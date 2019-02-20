‘I spent 2 days at home crying’ – PSG star Neymar on recent foot injury

Brazilian football ace and PSG striker Neymar has revealed that “he spent two days at home crying” after sustaining yet another metatarsal injury last month.

The 27-year-old football star fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot for the second time in two years during the French Cup game against Strasbourg on January 23.

The club later confirmed that the injury sidelined the Brazilian forward for at least 10 weeks, with his possible comeback scheduled for April, when the Champions League quarterfinals are set to take place.

It was the same injury Neymar suffered in February last year, which kept him off the field for three months and put his World Cup performance in doubt.

“The first time I hurt myself I said, ‘I’ll have an operation, it has to be fixed as quickly as possible.’ I wasn’t sad,” Neymar told Brazilian TV channel Globo.

“This time I had a tough time getting over it. I spent two days at home crying. It’s more complicated,” he said.

Before the injury, Neymar, the world’s most expensive player, scored 13 goals for PSG in Ligue 1 and netted five in the Champions League campaign.