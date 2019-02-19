HomeSport News

Manny Machado agrees $300mn deal with San Diego Padres, 2nd biggest in MLB history - reports

Published time: 19 Feb, 2019 19:59 Edited time: 19 Feb, 2019 20:06
Get short URL
Manny Machado agrees $300mn deal with San Diego Padres, 2nd biggest in MLB history - reports
© Getty Images / AFP / Ezra Shaw
Infielder Manny Machado has reportedly agreed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres, which is set to be the second largest ever in baseball history.

Machado, 26, is a free agent whose services were reportedly being chased by the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, but has instead opted for a bumper deal with the Padres.

Subject to a physical, the deal will be become the second largest ever in MLB history – behind only the $325 million deal for Giancarlo Stanton to join the Miami Marlins before the 2015 season– and the biggest ever for a free agent.

Four-time All-Star slugger Machado finished last season at the Los Angeles Dodgers, having been traded from the Baltimore Orioles.

© Getty Images / AFP / Harry How

The bumper new deal has not yet been formally announced by the Padres, but is said to allow Machado to opt out after five years and become a free agent, AP reported.

The reported deal eclipses the highest previous agreement for a free agent, which was Alex Rodriguez’s $275 million, 10-year contract with the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017.  

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies