Manny Machado agrees $300mn deal with San Diego Padres, 2nd biggest in MLB history - reports

Infielder Manny Machado has reportedly agreed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres, which is set to be the second largest ever in baseball history.

Machado, 26, is a free agent whose services were reportedly being chased by the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies, but has instead opted for a bumper deal with the Padres.

Subject to a physical, the deal will be become the second largest ever in MLB history – behind only the $325 million deal for Giancarlo Stanton to join the Miami Marlins before the 2015 season– and the biggest ever for a free agent.

Four-time All-Star slugger Machado finished last season at the Los Angeles Dodgers, having been traded from the Baltimore Orioles.

The bumper new deal has not yet been formally announced by the Padres, but is said to allow Machado to opt out after five years and become a free agent, AP reported.

The reported deal eclipses the highest previous agreement for a free agent, which was Alex Rodriguez’s $275 million, 10-year contract with the New York Yankees from 2008 to 2017.