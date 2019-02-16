Fergie time: Sir Alex to return to Old Trafford dugout for treble-winning anniversary match

Sir Alex Ferguson is returning to the Old Trafford dugout one more time in May for a special charity match against Bayern Munich to mark 20 years since Manchester United's famous treble-winning season.

The match will celebrate Manchester United's 1999 UEFA Champions League victory over Bayern at the Nou Camp in Barcelona as well as the Premier League and FA Cup titles they won that season, and will take place at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 26.

The game in 1999 is one of the biggest victories in United's club history, as Ferguson's side bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to turn the match on its head in injury time.

Mario Basler's free-kick gave Bayern the lead in the opening five minutes of the match, and the trophy appeared to be heading to Bavaria as a relatively uneventful game headed towards the final whistle.

But last-gasp strikes from substitutes Teddy Sheringham and current United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer transformed the match and gave United their first European Cup win since the side managed by Sir Matt Busby captured the 1968 title against Benfica.

Now Ferguson will return to Old Trafford to manage a United side to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 1999 success, with current boss Solskjaer set to feature in the team.

Ferguson, 77, is the most successful manager in the history of the Old Trafford club, having captured 38 trophies during his 26 years in charge.

His return to take charge of United will help raise funds for the Manchester United Foundation, and he admitted returning to the dugout one more time would make it "a special day."

United's managing director Richard Arnold said the match was a pivotal moment in the club's history.

"The '99 Treble is one of the most important and historic moments in Manchester United's story, with a team made up of some true legends of the game," he said.

"The final against Bayern Munich is a night etched in the memory of all our fans, and for so many of those names to be returning to Old Trafford to celebrate the anniversary of that momentous achievement is testament to the Manchester United Foundation and the work it does in our community."

Last May, Ferguson, 77, was struck down by a cerebral bleed and underwent life-saving surgery on the haemorrhage, after which he was placed in an induced coma.

He was released from hospital at the start of June and has since returned to watch United at numerous games this season as his health has improved.