‘Shut the f*** up’: Clippers forward Harrell fined $25k for cursing at a fan (VIDEO)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for hurling profanities at a fan who attended a game in Minnesota on Monday night.

The controversial episode took place in the fourth quarter of a game against the Timberwolves when Harrell was caught on camera telling a fan sitting nearby to “shut up.”

“Sit over there and be a fan. Shut the f*** up,” Harrell turned to the fan who apparently said something about the game a moment earlier.

**NSFW**



Montrezl Harrell to fan:



"Sit over there, be a fan and shut the f*** up" pic.twitter.com/hER4M3Y0jk — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) February 12, 2019

The player’s insulting remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the league, which fined Harrell for his “inappropriate” actions.

“LA Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language at a fan,” the statement said.

Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25K by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/9j3uo4J17B — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 12, 2019

Harrell had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in the game, which ended in favor of the Timberwolves 130-120.