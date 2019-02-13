HomeSport News

‘Shut the f*** up’: Clippers forward Harrell fined $25k for cursing at a fan (VIDEO)

Published time: 13 Feb, 2019 10:37 Edited time: 13 Feb, 2019 10:40
Montrezl Harrell #5 of the Los Angeles Clippers © AFP / Sean M. Haffey
Los Angeles Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for hurling profanities at a fan who attended a game in Minnesota on Monday night.

The controversial episode took place in the fourth quarter of a game against the Timberwolves when Harrell was caught on camera telling a fan sitting nearby to “shut up.”

Sit over there and be a fan. Shut the f*** up,” Harrell turned to the fan who apparently said something about the game a moment earlier.

The player’s insulting remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the league, which fined Harrell for his “inappropriate” actions.

LA Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language at a fan,” the statement said.

Harrell had 18 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in the game, which ended in favor of the Timberwolves 130-120.

