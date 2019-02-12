'There's nothing wrong with being gay!': England cricketer reacts to homophobic 'slurs'

England cricket captain Joe Root has responded to West Indies bowler Shannon Gabriel after an alleged homophobic slur aimed at him in a verbal confrontation as tensions boiled over in the third Test on Monday.

Gabriel was warned by the referee for the alleged abusive language, who was picked up on the broadcast saying, "Don't use that as an insult. There's nothing wrong with being gay!"

The initial comment was not captured by cameras and Root refused to elaborate on the comments after the game had concluded for the day.

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 12, 2019

"Sometimes things are said on the field but they should stay on the field," Root explained. "I think they can sometimes be caught in the moment and not always say what you want to say or think you're saying. I think you should leave it there."

It is understood that no further disciplinary measures will be taken surrounding the incident. St. Lucia, where the third Test is being played, has criminalized homosexuality and it is punishable by prison time.

Root's words were praised online by a number of sports stars, including Gary Lineker and former England captain Nasser Hussein.

I don't know who said what to whom .. but boy do I applaud Joe Root's reaction here . For me his twelve words as a role model will be in the end more important than a test hundred or possible victory. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 12, 2019

Afraid 'what is said on the field stays there' is not good enough any more. If Shannon Gabriel has made the remarks he appears to have done to illicit that response from Joe Root then it has to be made public and dealt with transparently by the match referee — Paul Newman 🌈 (@Paul_NewmanDM) February 11, 2019

West Indies coach Richard Pybus played down the alleged abuse after the close of play, saying that it is commonplace in cricket for fast bowlers to attempt to rattle their opposition. However, he did state that West Indies Cricket will investigate the matter if further allegations are reported.

"I think the fast bowlers are always going to try and impose themselves on the game," said Pybus. "It's always a proper tussle out there. I think it is pretty standard.

"The series has been played in exceptional spirit, I wouldn't want to pre-empt anything.

"Shannon is a proper old-school fast bowler, I think we need to find out if there is anything behind the rumors and then we'll address it."