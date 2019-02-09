Elizabeth Warren officially launches her 2020 presidential bid
Ronaldo-esque: Martial evokes Cristiano comparisons as he stars with Pogba in latest Utd win

Published time: 9 Feb, 2019 15:53
© AFP / Ian Kington
Manchester United's French striker Anthony Martial put his name on the scoresheet with a stunning effort against Fulham, as fans spotted an eerie similarity to a goal scored against the Cottagers by Cristiano Ronaldo 12 years ago.

United ran out comfortable 3-0 winners away from home at Craven Cottage, with a Paul Pogba brace sandwiching Martial's stunning 23rd-minute strike.

Pogba's double showed his resurgence as an influential force in the United midfield under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but it was his teammate for club and country Martial who was the talk of the away end after his incredible finish.

Martial had already set up the opener for Pogba in the 14th minute when he produced his moment of magic nine minutes later.

The French striker took possession of the ball on the left flank and sped past two Fulham defenders before firing low into the bottom corner.

© AFP / Ian Kington

© Reuters / Dylan Martinez

It was a strike that prompted fans to jump on Twitter and liken the strike to a very similar effort scored on the same ground by Cristiano Ronaldo during his United days.

United's win powered them up to fourth in the Premier League. And with the team looking revitalized under Solskjaer's stewardship, optimism is rising as United prepare to welcome Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford in the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League next week.

