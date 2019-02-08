10 killed as fire engulfs youth team football training center in Rio de Janeiro

A fire at Rio de Janeiro’s state-of the-art training center for Flamengo soccer club has killed ten people and many more are injured, according to responding firefighters.

Players reportedly were still asleep in the center’s dormitory when flames engulfed the building. The residence hall which housed players aged between 14 and 17 was completely razed in the fire.

A fire at the youth team training centre of Flamengo - one of Brazil's biggest football clubs - has left 10 people deadhttps://t.co/sxOpHhG9SR — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 8, 2019

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," a firefighter told Brazilian news network GloboNews.

Incêndio deixa dez mortos no Ninho do Urubu, centro de treinamento do Flamengo https://t.co/xLMVY6ieItpic.twitter.com/HKF5eFXGCk — O Globo_Rio (@OGlobo_Rio) February 8, 2019

While there is still no information on what caused the blaze, it has now been brought under control.

