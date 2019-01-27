Police probe as fan slashed in face before English FA Cup match (GRAPHIC CONTENT)

The Metropolitan Police have condemned as "disgraceful" the slashing of an Everton supporter in the face allegedly by a Millwall fan as violence erupted between fans before their FA Cup fixture in London on Saturday.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics though no arrest was made in connection to the assault amid widespread clashes between the two sets of fans in London on Saturday afternoon.

Images of the victim as well as footage of large-scale brawls were widely distributed on social media in the wake of the incident.

The video showing the Everton fan being slashed by a Millwall fan 😳

- #footballagainstterrorism - pic.twitter.com/Gud9Pc8Uaj — football.against.terrorism (@FCK1S1S) January 26, 2019

Millwall and Everton fans going at it earlier today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/qSYRdJC6M4 — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) January 26, 2019

Looks like the millwall fan in the hat slashed the Everton fan on the right in the face 13seconds in on the video pic.twitter.com/OWSfkoRQTH — UKCopStuff (@UKCopStuff) January 26, 2019

The footage shows dozens of fans throwing punches outside Surrey Keys railway station ahead of the match which took place at Millwall's The Den stadium.

Several police officers, including mounted patrol, intervened and were forced to use batons to quell the disturbance, though police reported no arrests.

Millwall and Everton fans fighting today!pic.twitter.com/PVRIxiUyYw — Football Stands (@TheFootyStands) January 26, 2019

"At around 16:42hrs officers became aware of a large group of males fighting in the Hawkstone Road area," a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said.

"One male aged in his 20s was discovered suffering from a slash wound to the face. He was taken by LAS to a south London hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"A crime scene remains in place. Officers worked to separate the groups with support from the Mounted Branch. At this early stage, there have been no arrests."

Everton and Millwall fans before today’s game. Reports of a fan being slashed on The Echo. Hope all fans stay safe and get home safe. 💙 pic.twitter.com/wjIYHnbp49 — House of Scouse (@HouseofScouse) January 26, 2019

Millwall, who are currently in 19th position in the English Championship, have long been connected with the blight of hooliganism. 'The Millwall Bushwhackers' have been active since 1972 and are considered to be among the most prevalent hooligan groups in English football, though it is not yet known who was involved in Saturday's scenes.

"The behaviour of those involved in this incident is nothing short of disgraceful and those involved can be certain we will be working to identify them," Detective Inspector Darren Young, of the South Central Command Unit, said.

Millwall won the game 3-2 with an injury time strike from Murray Wallace securing their progression to the fifth round of the competition.