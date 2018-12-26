Pepout: Latest Man City defeat stokes social media mockery & hysteria over Guardiola

Premier League champions Manchester City suffered their second defeat in four days as they lost 2-1 to Leicester City, prompting social media users to issue pleas – real and mocking – for manager Pep Guardiola to get the boot.

City went down to defeat at Leicester as a late Ricardo Pereira stunner saw the Foxes come from behind after Marc Albrighton had canceled out Bernardo Silva’s opener for City.

It was City’s second successive Premier League defeat after their shock 3-2 home loss at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The result leaves City third in the table, a point behind Tottenham, who smashed Bournemouth 5-0 at home, and seven adrift of Liverpool, who hammered Newcastle 4-0 as the Premier League went goal crazy on Boxing Day.

City’s defeat left social media users scratching their heads at their poor form after a blistering start to the season.

It also got the #Pepout hashtag going – partly in jest but with some appearing to seriously back the calls.

TV pundit Gary Lineker got in on the act, simply posting the hashtag – minus any other comment – to his more than 7 million followers on Twitter.

Lineker is a known admirer of former Barcelona boss Guardiola – who guided City to the league title with an astonishing 100 points total last season – meaning the TV pundit’s message is sure to be tongue-in-cheek.

That was the case with many others posting about Guardiola.

Just saw an actual #pepout tweet. Lol. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 26, 2018

lost 2 games in a row? #PepOut 😂 — arif fauzan (@arifffauzannn) December 26, 2018

I cannot believe I have just seen a #pepout hastag and tweet!!! 😊 — Ian Greer (@Ian_Tex_Greer) December 26, 2018

All aboard the #PepOut bus — Eamesey (@eamesey14) December 26, 2018

I can't tell if these #Pepout tweets are real or not. — Ben Burwood (@BenBurwood) December 26, 2018

Some of the calls appeared to be very real, however, as social media users claimed that Guardiola had “lost it” as his team slipped to third in the table.

Pep Guardiola has lost it. Team lack balance. Too many attacking-minded players. Back-to-back defeats without Fernandinho. #Pepout — Toby Prince (@prinzToby) December 26, 2018

City host Liverpool in a blockbuster game on January 3, which could see the Reds improve their gap over their Manchester rivals at the top of the table to 10 points.

READ MORE: Roo are ya? Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney searched by security on Old Trafford return

To compound Manchester City fans’ woes, rivals Manchester United recorded a comfortable 3-1 win over Huddersfield at Old Trafford – their second win in two games under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho.

Pep is a fraud since ole took over city have just collapsed #Pepout — Anthony Collins (@antocollins1) December 26, 2018

Paul Pogba – so often marginalized under Mourinho – struck a double in that game as he scored for the first time since October.

It even lead to claims that, should Guardiola exit City, Mourinho could step in.

Possibly a bit of a stretch. https://t.co/10VZkMecO0 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) December 26, 2018

That would surely be taking things just a little bit too far...