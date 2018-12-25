‘Merry Christmas you filthy animals!’ Tyson Fury, sports stars spread the Xmas love (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Some of the biggest names from the world of sport have been dishing out the Christmas cheer on social media – with boxing star Tyson Fury sending out particularly unconventional Yuletide wishes to his fans.

The fighter nicknamed ‘The Gypsy King’ reposted a clip to his more than 1 million Twitter followers, filmed ahead of his return to the boxing big time earlier in December when he faced Deontay Wilder in Los Angeles.

Sporting an elf hat, the bearded boxer uses his favorite “dosser” taunt and riffs on the famous “filthy animals” line from Home Alone to wish fans a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Merry Christmas you big dossers 😂🎄🎅🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/zRSJk87w8t — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 25, 2018

Footballer Patrice Evra – known as something of an Instagram oddball – posted an alternative Christmas Day message on his account in typically bizarre fashion.

Sitting beside a Christmas tree and decked out in a red robe and crown, the defender recapped highlights from his “crazy” year – including the infamous turkey-licking incident – before concluding with the line: “I am the real Santa, so don’t be jealous.”

Who needs the Queen's Speech, eh?

Football megastar Cristiano Ronaldo had a more conventional Yuletide message for his 149 million Instagram followers, posting a homely picture with his four children and partner Georgina Rodriguez, all suitably dressed in Santa hats.

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova couldn’t contain her child-like excitement on the big day, posting a late-night picture standing in front of her Christmas Tree with the message: “Rarely do I stay up past midnight but it’s Christmas!! I’ll see you soon, Santa.”

Fellow tennis star and Instagram favorite Genie Bouchard is taking to the beach for her Christmas celebrations, and shared a bikini snap from Hawaii with her 1.8 million followers – complete with a swimsuit-clad friend dressed in a Santa hat.

US gymnastics star Simone Biles went big on the gifts this year, showing off a picture of her mom with a brand new Mercedes in a suitably festive red and complete with ribbons.

merry christmas momma biles 💋 pic.twitter.com/Q2e6eBOZwc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) December 24, 2018

Irish MMA megastar Conor McGregor showed a softer side in his short and sweet Christmas message, writing: “Life is short. Reach out. Smile. Laugh. Love. We are all in this together,” topped off with a heart emoji.

I hope you all have an amazing Christmas Day!

Life is short. Reach out. Smile. Laugh. Love.

We are all in this together ❤️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 25, 2018

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of the world’s biggest sports stars, but shared a relatively modest plate of Christmas treats with his 27.6 million Twitter followers.

Here are my Christmas treats. 😁 Make sure you have yours. #MerryChristmas 🎅 🎅 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zsFEnS356X — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2018

Kohli and his team are in Australia for the ongoing Test series, however, so are unlikely to be indulging as many millions of others will be around the world.