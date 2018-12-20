Police open investigation after Tottenham's Dele Alli hit by bottle at Arsenal (VIDEO)

UK police are investigating an incident which occurred during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 Carabao Cup win at Arsenal on Wednesday, in which Dele Alli was struck on the head by a plastic bottle thrown by a section of home supporters.

England midfielder Alli, 22, was hit on the head by the projectile close to the touchlines as he prepared to take a 73rd minute throw-in. London's Metropolitan Police says that it is working with staff at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium to identify the culprit.

No arrests have yet been made, though Arsenal have confirmed that they are assisting the police in their investigation.

Alli didn't appear to be hurt in the incident and reacted by making a "2-0" gesture with his hands, reflecting the score at the time of the bottle being thrown.

@Dele_Official's response to the idiot who threw a bottle at him during last night's North London Derby

"In a different country, maybe they close the stadium for a few games," Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said after the game's conclusion.

"It's lucky it wasn't a big problem but I think people need to be careful, and we need to try and avoid this type of action. Some people behave very bad."

"His reaction was amazing. He was very honest and professional"



Mauricio Pochettino praises @dele_official



Follow all of today's Premier League build-up:

Tottenham would end up winning the quarter-final tie 2-0, with Alli scoring Spurs' second on 59 minutes to double Son Heung-min's first half opener.

This incident comes just over two weeks after a Tottenham supporter was arrested for throwing a banana at Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he celebrated a goal during Arsenal's 4-2 Premier League win against Spurs inside the same stadium.