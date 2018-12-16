‘Best goalie in the world?’: Alisson spillage hands Man Utd equalizer, prompts meme outpouring
Liverpool had taken the lead on 24 minutes at Anfield through a smart finish from Sadio Mane, arguably what the home team’s early dominance deserved.
But Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson – signed for a then-world record goalie fee of €75 million from Roma in the summer – gifted United an equalizer just after the half-hour mark when he spilled Romelu Lukaku’s cross into the path of Jesse Lingard.
Lingard, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, certainly wasn’t in the mood to pass up on the belated gift, turning home to level the score in front of a silenced Anfield.
It was a reversal of fortunes for Alisson – who in the week was lauded as the Liverpool hero for his last-minute heroics in saving a Napoli shot to secure his team victory in the must-win Champions League clash.
Sunday was a different story though – and the spillage from the big Brazilian prompted memes galore.
Alisson Becker...#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/TFHV5KqRiD— Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 16, 2018
A replay of Alisson spilling that cross 😳#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/TdyOL565YE— Goal (@goal) December 16, 2018
Alisson just casually gifting Jesse Lingard his birthday present at Anfield, what nice a guy 🎁😏 #LIVMUFCpic.twitter.com/uZJ2hGeA4s— LFC (@RockyKlopp) December 16, 2018
Some drew parallels with much-maligned fellow Liverpool ‘keepers Loris Karius – the man who blundered twice in the Champions League final in May – and Simon Mignolet.
😳 At least the Liverpool keepers are consistent...#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/8uzm0pztsx— The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) December 16, 2018
Well ladies and gentlemen, it's happened...— Cian J. Hapgood (@Official_CJH111) December 16, 2018
Alisson Blunderland is real @EthanHovestadt@JKaminaris@Angusjenkins8#LIVMUN#premierleaguepic.twitter.com/ST3hlSg7AK
When Alisson realises he picked up Mignolet's gloves by mistake! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/lE0z0OCMGU— Toffeeforlife (@JonToffee) December 16, 2018
2 - Alisson has made as many errors leading to goals in the Premier League this season as Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius combined in 2017-18 (2). Gift. pic.twitter.com/IpGzodntUq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2018
Much of the talk heading into the game had also been how Alisson had arguably surpassed Manchester United counterpart David De Gea as the league’s top stopper – which some social media users predictably took aim at after Sunday’s blunder.
ALISSON BETTER WHO??? #davessavespic.twitter.com/s6uRYHqV3F— Greg Hamsbury (@GHamsbury) December 16, 2018
Alisson is better than David De Gea?#LIVMUNpic.twitter.com/13JgwT5eWA— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) December 16, 2018
The teams went in level at 1-1 at the break, with Liverpool seeking to leapfrog Manchester City back to the top of the table with victory.