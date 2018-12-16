‘Best goalie in the world?’: Alisson spillage hands Man Utd equalizer, prompts meme outpouring

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had a moment to forget as he fumbled a cross to allow Manchester United to equalize in the Premier League clash between the bitter rivals on Sunday – prompting an outpouring of memes online.

Liverpool had taken the lead on 24 minutes at Anfield through a smart finish from Sadio Mane, arguably what the home team’s early dominance deserved.

But Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson – signed for a then-world record goalie fee of €75 million from Roma in the summer – gifted United an equalizer just after the half-hour mark when he spilled Romelu Lukaku’s cross into the path of Jesse Lingard.

Lingard, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, certainly wasn’t in the mood to pass up on the belated gift, turning home to level the score in front of a silenced Anfield.

It was a reversal of fortunes for Alisson – who in the week was lauded as the Liverpool hero for his last-minute heroics in saving a Napoli shot to secure his team victory in the must-win Champions League clash.

Sunday was a different story though – and the spillage from the big Brazilian prompted memes galore.

Some drew parallels with much-maligned fellow Liverpool ‘keepers Loris Karius – the man who blundered twice in the Champions League final in May – and Simon Mignolet.

Much of the talk heading into the game had also been how Alisson had arguably surpassed Manchester United counterpart David De Gea as the league’s top stopper – which some social media users predictably took aim at after Sunday’s blunder.

The teams went in level at 1-1 at the break, with Liverpool seeking to leapfrog Manchester City back to the top of the table with victory.