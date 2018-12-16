HomeSport News

‘Best goalie in the world?’: Alisson spillage hands Man Utd equalizer, prompts meme outpouring

© Reuters / Carl Recine
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson had a moment to forget as he fumbled a cross to allow Manchester United to equalize in the Premier League clash between the bitter rivals on Sunday – prompting an outpouring of memes online.

Liverpool had taken the lead on 24 minutes at Anfield through a smart finish from Sadio Mane, arguably what the home team’s early dominance deserved.

But Brazilian ‘keeper Alisson – signed for a then-world record goalie fee of €75 million from Roma in the summer – gifted United an equalizer just after the half-hour mark when he spilled Romelu Lukaku’s cross into the path of Jesse Lingard.

Alisson spilled into Lingard's path. © Reuters / Phil Noble

Lingard, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, certainly wasn’t in the mood to pass up on the belated gift, turning home to level the score in front of a silenced Anfield. 

Lingard wheels away after equalizing. © Reuters / Phil Noble

It was a reversal of fortunes for Alisson – who in the week was lauded as the Liverpool hero for his last-minute heroics in saving a Napoli shot to secure his team victory in the must-win Champions League clash.

Sunday was a different  story though – and the spillage from the big Brazilian prompted memes galore.

 

Some drew parallels with much-maligned fellow Liverpool ‘keepers Loris Karius – the man who blundered twice in the Champions League final in May –  and Simon Mignolet.

Much of the talk heading into the game had also been how Alisson had arguably surpassed Manchester United counterpart David De Gea as the league’s top stopper – which some social media users predictably took aim at after Sunday’s blunder.

The teams went in level at 1-1 at the break, with Liverpool seeking to leapfrog Manchester City back to the top of the table with victory.

