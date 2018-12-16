Feathers fly as Chicago Blackhawks mascot involved in punch-up with fan (VIDEO)

The mascot for NHL team the Chicago Blackhawks was forced to defend himself after an attack from a fan following the team’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets, police have said.

Footage of the incident involving ‘Tommy Hawk’ and the fan brawling at the United Center on Friday has circulated on social media.

It shows the mascot grappling with the man on the stadium concourse before body-slamming him to the ground and then pushing him away.

The person filming the footage seems to be chuckling, although police have confirmed that the brawl was serious, saying the mascot was set upon by the fan, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXdpic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

"We are gathering the facts and will have no further comment at this time, pending our investigation," a spokesperson said, according to the Sun-Times.

No arrests have been made, but police identified the man as being between 18 and 20 years old, around 5ft 5in tall, and weighing 160lbs.

The Blackhawks lost the game 3-4 to the Jets in overtime. The Blackhawks remain bottom of the Western Conference Central Division.