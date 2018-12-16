Father of Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner dies in stadium after Bundesliga game

The father of Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner died suddenly inside the team’s stadium after watching his son play in the Bundesliga victory against Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Herbert Gentner died after watching the game at the Mercedes-Bez Arena, with the cause of death as yet unknown.

Stuttgart said the club is “mourning the loss” and that their thoughts are “fully with the Gentner family at this difficult time."

Saturday’s opponents Hertha Berlin also posted a message of condolence.

Everyone from Hertha would like to send their thoughts and condolences to Christian Gentner and his family after today's sad news. — Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) December 15, 2018

Herbert Gentner had watched his son play the entirety of the 2-1 win, during which the Stuttgart skipper set up Mario Gomez's 76th winner which capped the home team’s comeback from 1-0 down.

German international Christian Gentner, 33, had given post-match interviews before reportedly rushing to a changing room where medics were attempting to save his father.

Other tributes on social media included one from Germany and Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, who wrote: “Very, very sad. My heartfelt condolences, Christian Gentner! [I wish you] a lot of strength.”