‘Why didn’t the Japanese kill you all’: Chinese fans taunt rivals with Nanjing massacre slur

A local basketball game in China was marred by sickening abuse from fans of Shanghai Sharks, who taunted the visiting team from Nanjing over the horrific massacre of 1937.

The game between the hometown Sharks and the Nanjing Tongxi Monkey King took place on Thursday, marking the 81st anniversary of the Nanjing Massacre, a tragic episode in China’s history which claimed the lives of an estimated 300,000 people who were slaughtered by the Japanese army.

Despite the game being preceded by a mourning ceremony to remember the Nanjing victims, some Sharks fans marred the game by chanting that the massacre should have killed the visiting team.

"Why didn’t the Japanese kill your team?" some fans chanted at Nanjing players during the game, which the home side won 111-103.

The Nanjing team condemned the fans’ behavior, stating that their abuse had “crossed a moral line.”

“We cannot imagine that there are fans who provoke the team with such painful history. Our club hopes that the relevant departments will thoroughly investigate this matter!!!” the club said in a statement.

After the controversial incident the Shanghai Sharks apologized for the fans’ behavior, promising to investigate the episode, which has triggered public outcry in China.

“We will always remember this painful history. Let the dead rest in peace. As their descendants, we will gather strength and work hard so that peace and justice will reign forever,” the club stated.

The Chinese basketball authorities have vowed to inquire into the incident and punish the fans responsible.