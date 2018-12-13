French teen rugby star dies after suffering broken neck in game

French rugby prospect Nicolas Chauvin, 19, has died after suffering a broken neck and cardiac arrest during a youth match for Stade Francais against Bordeaux last Sunday.

The injury occurred after a tackle early in the game, which led to the back-row experiencing cardiac arrest and subsequent brain damage from a lack of oxygen.

The player was rushed to a local medical facility where he had emergency surgery on his neck, but in a statement released by Stade Francais on Wednesday they announced that Chauvin had lost his life.

"It is with great sadness that the Stade Francais Paris announces the death of Nicolas Chauvin, young hopeful of the club, who died tonight at CHU Pellegrin in Bordeaux," the club said in a statement.

"Following an accident at the Espoirs game in Begles, Nicolas suffered a cervical trauma that resulted in cardiac arrest and cerebral anoxia.

"Today, all our thoughts are with the family of Nicolas to whom all the members of the club send their most sincere condolences.

"Stade Francais Paris is in mourning.”

Incredibly sad news about the young man, Nicolas Chauvin, who lost his life whilst playing the game he loves. Thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and everyone @SFParisRugbyhttps://t.co/pZlnjP3l0W — Alain van West (@AlainvanWest) December 13, 2018

@SFParisRugby Thoughts and condolences to everyone involved with Stade Francais and of course the family and friends of Nicolas Chauvin. To be taken so young doing something you love is heartbreaking. — Andy Barton (@LancsBarts66) December 13, 2018

My deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and teammates of Nicolas Chauvin, who passed away yesterday. — Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) December 13, 2018

Chauvin’s passing comes just months after 21-year-old Louis Fajfrowski died after collapsing in the locker room moments after being substituted following a heavy tackle in August.

Bernard Laporte, president of the French Rugby Federation, also offered a tribute to the fallen player.

"I address all my heartfelt and profound condolences to Nicolas' family," he said.

"He will remain forever engraved in the memory of French rugby. Solidarity from the Federation and the whole of the rugby family."