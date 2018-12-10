'Mini Cris' - Ronaldo Jr shows he's a chip off the old block with 1st football silverware

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has shown early signs he could replicate his old man’s titanic trophy haul by clinching his own football silverware that got the thumbs up from his 5-time Ballon d’Or winning father.

Ronaldo posted a picture to his social media of the 8-year-old - his eldest child of four children - donning a Juventus training jersey and sitting smiling proudly on his coffee table next to his trophy.

The 33-year-old former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger captioned the photo “parabéns”, Portuguese for 'congratulations'.

Ronaldo Jr, who has been dubbed 'Mini Cris', had already wowed supporters with his impressive football skills when he displayed some deft footwork on the pitch of Cardiff's Millenium Stadium during a kickaround with other children after the 2017 Champions League final in Wales.

That came after Ronaldo Sr. had won a second straight Champions League title with former club Real, whom he left shortly after this summer's Russia 2018 World Cup in a €100 million move to Italian Serie A side Juventus.

Ronaldo recently called for great rival and Barcelona star Lionel Messi to join him in Italy, hinting that the Argentina captain "maybe misses" him and claimed the current crop of players in Turin is the best he has played with.

Ronaldo Jr. may have a way to go until he eclipses his father's feats on the pitch, with only three Premier League titles, five Champions League crowns, two La Liga championships and four FIFA Club World Cups left to catch up to his dad, but time is at least on his side.