‘Amazing link-up play’: Juventus ace Bentancur plays one-two off teammate Dybala’s FACE (VIDEO)

Juventus teammates Rodrigo Bentancur and Paulo Dybala were involved in some unorthodox link-up play as their team beat Serie A rivals Inter Milan on Friday night.

The runaway league leaders edged past third-placed Inter 1-0 thanks to Mario Mandzukic's second-half header – but it was one exchange between playmaker Bentancur and forward Dybala that grabbed the attention of some eagle-eyed social media users.

With Juve pressing to break the deadlock in the 64th minute, Uruguayan international Bentancur tried to feed the ball down the left with a forceful through-ball.

However, the 21-year-old Juve midfielder merely succeeded in finding the face of Dybala, who was knocked backwards by the impact.

The ball though was cushioned perfectly back to the feet of Bentancur, who reset the move after one of the most bizarre one-twos you are ever likely to see.

Dybala and Bentancur's linkup is something else 😂 pic.twitter.com/QG5B6wV69p — Omar 🎗️ (@Deninstagram) December 7, 2018

Social media users lauded the invention of the passage of play – although some felt that Bentancur was merely attempting to “wake up” his teammate with the pass to the face.

Bentancur just leathered the ball into Dybala’s face. Best moment of the game so far? 👵 #JuveInter#Blizzard7 — The Blizzard (@blzzrd) December 7, 2018

Bentacur and Dybala’s understanding is amazing. Just look at this 1-2 https://t.co/ldE40f8Da3 — Maxi Jay (@dream101faith) December 8, 2018

Juventus scored not long after when Croatian ace Mandzukic swooped to head home from a Joao Cancelo cross in the 66th minute.

The result puts the Old Lady a full 11 points clear at the top of the table after 15 games played, ahead of Napoli in second on 32 points (with a game in hand) and Inter in third on 29 points.

Bentancur, Dybala and co are already facing an eighth Serie A title in a row.