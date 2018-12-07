No kneed for that: CSKA Sofia boss begs official on his KNEES for extra minutes in key game (VIDEO)

CSKA Sofia manager Nestor El Maestro took touchline theatrics to a whole new level in his team’s top-of-the-table clash against Ludogrets in the Bulgarian league – all over the issue of a few extra minutes of injury time.

With the scores level at 1-1 and with away side Ludogrets down to 10 men after an 89th-minute sending off, El Maestro was furious when the fourth official showed just two minutes of added time to be played.

First sitting on the turf in defiance, the manager then got down on his knees while imploring officials to add at least six minutes for his team to go in search of the winner.

🙏 Watch how CSKA-Sofia coach Nestor El Maestro asked for more added time after the referee gave just two minutes of stoppage time at the end of today's league decider against champions Ludogorets (1-1). El Maestro demanded six more minutes to be played... pic.twitter.com/zgyAWfYMtS — mshumanov (@shumansko) December 6, 2018

His protests were in vain, however, and the game ended 1-1 to maintain Ludogrets’ six-point cushion over CSKA at the top of the Bulgarian First Professional Football League.

The Serbian-born CSKA boss, 35, is known as a colorful character, having changed his name to ‘El Maestro’ from Jevtic as a teenager.

READ MORE: No laughing matter: Arsenal to speak to players after ‘hippy crack’ video emerges

He grew up in the UK after fleeing Serbia, and started out coaching English Sunday league teams before landing jobs in Germany, Austria and Slovakia.

He lived up to his name by guiding Spartak Trnava to their first Slovak league title in 45 years last season.

After a vital win against title rivals Slovan Bratislava he was seen celebrating wildly with fans by jumping on the dugout.

He moved on to Sofia in the summer and has clearly taken his theatrical streak with him.

After the game on Thursday night he reportedly apologized for his antics, saying: "I'm sorry for my reaction at the end of the game. I just want my team to be treated in a fair way."

READ MORE: Mental Mourinho! - Jose goes berserk as late Fellaini UCL winner sends Man United through (PHOTOS)