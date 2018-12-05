Ex-New England Patriot Brandon Browner sentenced to 8 years in attempted murder case

Former Seattle Seahawks and Patriots cornerback Brandon Bowers pleaded ‘no contest’ to a count of attempted murder and two counts of cruelty to a child after reaching a plea deal with the LA County District Attorney’s office.

The charges stem from a July arrest in Azusa, California, in which Browner was accused of attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, along with other counts, per the La Verne Police Department.

Police say that Browner, who fled the scene, was located within hours of the incident after they responded to a call informing them that the 33-year-old had entered a property through a locked window.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody gets a little angry sometimes’ - NFL star Kareem Hunt breaks silence on assault (VIDEO)

“The investigation determined Browner physically forced the victim back into her residence when she attempted to flee. He then physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim while in the residence,” La Verne PD said of the case.

It is understood that the victim is an ex-girlfriend of Browner, who also stole a $20,000 Rolex watch during the incident.

In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of robbery, burglary and false imprisonment were dropped by the district attorney.

Browner, who was a member of Seattle’s now legendary ‘Legion of Boom’ defense, won a Super Bowl with both the Seahawks and the New England Patriots after joining the NFL after a post-college stint in the Canadian Football League.

READ MORE: New video emerges showing NFL star Kareem Hunt in nightclub confrontation

The case is the latest in a wave of bad publicity surrounding current or former NFL players and comes just days after star running back Kareem Hunt was released from the Kansas City Chiefs after a video emerged of the player shoving and kicking a woman earlier this year.