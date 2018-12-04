Paris Saint-Germain league fixture postponed due to Paris protests

Paris Saint-Germain's weekend game against Montpellier has been called off due to the ongoing 'gilet jaune' protests currently underway in the French capital.

The match had been due to be played in PSG's Parc des Princes stadium on Saturday afternoon but the game has now been postponed on the advice of French police.

"Following a request from the Prefecture of Police, the LFP has postponed the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier HSC," a statement reads.

Further anti-government protests are expected to occur on Saturday.

More than 100 people are understood to have been injured in Paris in recent days, after citizens took to the streets to protest rising fuels taxes.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced a six-month moratorium on the tax hike early on Tuesday, implemented with the intention of curbing France's reliance on fossil fuels.

Philippe said that concerns about rising taxes shouldn't damage public unity, adding that "the violence must stop".

It is the largest civil unrest in the French capital in more than a decade. Paris Saint-Germain say that the fixture will be rescheduled at a later date.

The decision made by the French police stems from concerns that they wouldn't have enough manpower to adequately guarantee the safety of supporters amid the still-active protests.

PSG dropped their first points of the season in an away draw with Bordeaux on Sunday. Thomas Tuchel's side will play another away fixture, against Strasbourg, on Wednesday.