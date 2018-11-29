South Korean footballer breaks neck in sickening fall after header goes wrong (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)
The defender, 20, crumpled after landing awkwardly while challenging for a header in the third minute of his team’s game against Daejeon Citizen.
WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES
The match referee rushed over to the defender, quickly followed by medical staff and concerned players as the seriousness of the injury immediately became apparent.
Lee lost consciousness and was rushed from the Daejeon stadium pitch in an ambulance.
Full footage of the horror fall can be seen on YouTube.
It was later confirmed that Lee had broken three vertebrae in the shocking fall, as well as fracturing a finger in his left hand.
The club’s Instagram account has posted pictures and footage of the South Korean Under-23 international sitting up in his hospital bed, offering reassurances that the injury was not as bad as first feared.
: @mo._.seung 승모의 짧은 인삿말 _ 우리 승모 괜찮아요! _ 이승모 선수는 2-3주간 입원 후 퇴원할 예정이며 , 약 2~3개월간의 회복이 필요합니다. _ 이승모 선수를 걱정해주신 많은 팬분들과 조속한 조치를 취해준 심판진 및 대전시티즌에게 감사를 전합니다. _ 승모가 더 건강하게 그라운드를 누빌 수 있도록 많은 격려와 응원 부탁드립니다! _ #이승모 #건강하게 #돌아와요 #우리막둥이 #병문안_온_횽아들이랑도_촬칵 _ #광주 #광주FC #빛길만걷자 #OurPride
He is expected to remain in hospital for several weeks, and will be out of action for around three months, the club said in a statement.
The player himself also posted a picture as he receives treatment, thanking fans, fellow players and medical staff for their support after the sickening fall.
Lee’s Gwangju team lost the game 1-0 after an Aurlien Chitu second-half goal for the home team.
The defender was part of the South Korean team that won gold at the recent Asian Games in Indonesia, alongside Tottenham star Son Heung-min.