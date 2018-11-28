'That's how I found out I was dead': Amateur footballer speaks out after Irish club claims he died

The remarkable story of the Irish football team that falsely reported one of their players had died has developed further, with the player in question and his employer issuing statements to clarify the situation.

Fernando LaFuente was reported by his club Ballybrack FC as having died in a traffic accident, but it was later discovered that he was alive and well, and had simply left the team after relocating for work purposes.

It has been alleged that LaFuente's team falsely reported the Spaniard's death in an apparent bid to avoid an upcoming match.

It resulted in the club's game with Arklow Town being postponed with other teams in their league, the Leinster Senior League, holding a minute's silence to honor LaFuente's "death". The league also posted a notice of LaFuente's supposed demise in local newspaper The Herald.

Speaking to RTE in Ireland, LaFuente said that he had left the team due to relocation for work, and they had told him they might use his registered name as a victim of a non-existent accident in an attempt to avoid the match, but he admitted the report of his death came as a huge shock.

"I was aware there was going to be some story on me but I thought it was going to be me breaking a leg," he explained.

"I was home yesterday after my work finished. I was playing some video games. Suddenly I got a call from work and they said what’s happened. They told me, 'you’re a celebrity'.

"They started sending me all these news articles and mass media. And that’s how I found out I was dead."

LaFuente said he wouldn't have been offended if his team had claimed he had broken his leg, but said the club suggesting he had died was "a bit sad."

"A man in his 20s, with his whole life in front of him, dying in a car accident? I don’t know how I feel about that," he admitted.

"It’s funny for me because I’ve been watching my own death."

After LaFuente had spoken to RTE, his employers Glofox issued an official statement to draw a line under the affair and distance him from the actions of his former club.

"As Fernando LaFuente's employers in Ireland, we would like to issue the following statement on his behalf," it began.

"Fernando LaFuente moved from Spain to Ireland in 2017 to join our Engineering team in Dublin. In September this year, Fernando relocated to the west of Ireland to lead and help grow the mobile app development team in our new Galway office.

"Fernando is still employed by Glofox and still living in Galway.

"Fernando was completely unaware of the false statement made in relation to his association with Ballybrack Football Club. He only learned of the false statement over the past few days through social media."

The club at the center of the controversy, Ballybrack FC, also posted an apology via their Facebook page, apologizing for what they described as "a gross error of judgment" made by "a person who has been experiencing severe personal difficulties unbeknownst to any other members of the club."

David Moran, chairman of the Leinster Senior League, also issued a statement, saying the league's focus is now on "assisting the individuals involved."

Glofox's statement ended with a plea to the media to give LaFuente space so his life can return to normal once again after one of the most bizarre football stories of 2018.

"It has been an extremely anxious time for Fernando as he tries to speak to family members and friends before they hear the news through social and other media," it stated.

"We ask that all media respect Fernando's privacy at this time as he has not asked for any of this attention and would like to get back to some sense of normality over the next few days."