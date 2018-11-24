BREAKING: Copa Libertadores final postponed due to attack on team bus, players (PHOTOS)

The decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores final has been called off after fans of River Plate attacked the Boca Juniors team coach and injured players as they made their way to El Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Copa Libertadores may be OFF as Boca bus pelted with missiles, players affected by tear gas (VIDEO)

South America's football federation, CONMEBOL, confirmed the game between the Argentine capital's fiercest rivals to decide the biggest trophy on the continent will be put back 24 hours and will now take place on Sunday.

News breaks game is off. pic.twitter.com/co52rH1D6H — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) November 24, 2018

The drama unfolded when River Plate fans attacked the Boca team coach, throwing missiles as the vehicle, smashing several windows and injuring the players inside.

Players also suffered the effects of tear gas used by police to disperse the crowds. One of the more acutely affected was midfielder Pablo Perez, who was hit in the eye by a shard of glass.

Despite being taken to hospital, the player was named in the starting lineup and medical services confirmed their were no medical grounds on which thematic could be called off.

At the behest of CONMEBOL officials the game was set to go ahead with a simple postponement. FIFA boss Gianni Infantino reportedly even told Boca they would be disqualified if they refused to play.

However, common sense eventually prevailed and Boca's beleaguered players were spared the effort of recovering from tear gas poisoning to play in what has been described as the greatest show on earth.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW