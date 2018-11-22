Kubica to make 'fairytale' F1 return 8 years after near-fatal crash, Russia’s Sirotkin dropped

Poland’s Robert Kubica will make a stunning return to F1 next season to race for Williams, taking the spot occupied by Russia’s Sergey Sirotkin. Kubica is returning eight years after partially severing his arm in a rally crash.

Williams confirmed the news of Kubica’s “fairytale return” on Thursday after increasing speculation that he would make a comeback after last racing in F1 in 2010.

READ MORE: ‘Stop interfering, Russia!’ Hackers blamed as lowly Sirotkin tops F1 driver of the year vote

The Pole, 33, will partner British rookie George Russell, with Sirotkin making way.

Kubica has previously raced for Sauber and Renault, and has one Grand Prix win and 12 podium finishes to his name in 76 races.

However, his racing career – and indeed life – nearly came to end when he crashed while competing in a rally in Italy in February 2010.

He almost severed his arm and suffered numerous other injuries that could have proved fatal.

Kubica recovered and despite restricted movement in his right arm he set about rebuilding his racing career.

He tested for Williams together with 23-year-old Sirotkin last year, although the team opted to sign the Russian for the 2018 season.

However, the youngster has largely disappointed, and sits bottom of the drivers’ standings with just a solitary point to his name.

READ MORE: Teenage racer cheats death in terrifying crash at F3 Macau Grand Prix (VIDEO)

That has paved the way for a Kubica comeback – eight years since he last featured in F1.

“Being back on the F1 grid next season will be one of the greatest achievements of my life,” Kubica said as his return was announced.

“Thank you again to everyone who has supported me and believed in me. I will finally be back on the grid behind the wheel of an F1 car, and I cannot wait to get back racing.”

It is less of a fairy tale for Sirotkin, who has now relinquished his place and is forced to reassess where he goes from here.