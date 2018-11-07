‘Go and live somewhere else,’ Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tells critical home fans

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli has stirred controversy in his homeland after telling fans who don’t support the national team to leave the country and “live somewhere else.”

A video has gone viral of the Indian skipper saying that fans who “prefer English and Australian batsmen” should not live in the country – which did not go down well.

Kohli, who launched his own mobile app at the beginning of November, was reading out social media messages addressed to him when he reacted and to a tweet by one fan who said he supports English and Australian cricketers.

Is #Kohli asking his non-Indian fans to leave their country and come to India🤔🤔.. Or to sort their priorities? #WTFpic.twitter.com/tRAX4QbuZI — H (@Hramblings) November 6, 2018

“Overrated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians,” Kohli said, reading out the tweet.

“Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no?” the batsman replied.

“Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

Some internet users hit out at the player for his comments, accusing him of hypocrisy for endorsing international brands.

Just In : Yes, I can like & endorse International brands coz I am getting money for it. Are you getting money to like Australian & English cricketer ? No. Then stop endorsing them and start praising the Indian talent, else no need to celebrate my centuries also.



- Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/lamr0YoGWT — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) November 7, 2018

Married in a foreign country

Supports foreign countries in other sports

Plays a sport originating from a foreign country instead of playing kabaddi

Talks in a foreign language many times

Wears foreign dresses

Is he in his right mind speaking those words now? — Naresh Khuraijam (@Kens103) November 6, 2018

FFS! Everybody in India wants to be worshipped blindly. Virat Kohli wants Indian fans who don’t support him to move out of India. What else to expect from someone who regularly endorses Modi. pic.twitter.com/49AlEpItWo — Saif (@isaifpatel) November 7, 2018

Kohli, 30, recently became the number one Test batsman in the world – becoming the first Indian to do so since cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar in 2011.