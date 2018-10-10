Top clubs raided as Belgian football rocked by massive corruption scandal

The offices of Anderlecht and Club Brugge, Belgium’s two largest football clubs, were among those raided on Wednesday as managers, referees and agents were questioned as part of a massive police operation into corruption claims.

Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko was said to be among those detained, while former Anderlecht boss Herman Van Holsbeeck is also reportedly under interrogation as police investigate claims of tax fraud, money laundering and match-fixing.

Influential agent Mogi Bayat – seen as one of the most powerful brokers in the country’s top-tier Jupiler League – has also been arrested, as has fellow agent Dejan Veljkovic, according to reports in the Belgian press.

Top referees Bart Vertenten and Sebasien Delferière are also speaking to police amid claims of match fixing, according to De Standaard.

In addition to Club Brugge and Anderlecht, the offices of 10 other clubs have reportedly been raided, including top of the table Genk.

Anderlecht have released a statement saying they are cooperating with the investigation, while Club Brugge have also said they will help police with their inquiries and have “nothing to hide."