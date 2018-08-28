Russian team clinches victory at ice hockey Junior Club World Cup 2018 in Sochi (VIDEO)

The ice hockey Junior Club World Cup has concluded in Sochi, with Russian club Loko Yaroslavl claiming victory in the final against Swedish team HV 71.

The tournament was held at the Sirius center in the Black Sea resort city between August 18 and 26, and saw eight clubs from different nations – Russia, Canada, Austria, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden and China – compete for the title.

The competition - also known as the Sirius World Cup - is in its eight year. It features players aged under 20, and is held in partnership with the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the Russian Youth Hockey League.

Loko ran out 3-2 winners in the final thanks to goals from Nikolai Kovalenko, Kirill Slepets and Daniil Gizatullin.

Russian Youth Hockey League director Alexey Morozov hailed the tournament as a success.

“I’m satisfied with how the tournament went, it was at a high level, well-organized,” Morozov told RT.

“All the teams were happy with the conditions, the match for third place (between Canadian team the Ottawa Capitals and Austrian team Red Bull Salzburg) was really tough, and the final was really tough. I congratulate the winners and all the participants.”

Loko claimed their second title in three years after victory in 2016, while Russian clubs have won the event in six of the eight years it’s been held.