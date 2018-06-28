‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit

Germany have graciously thanked World Cup hosts Russia for the welcome they received at the tournament despite their stay not extending beyond the group stage.

The reigning champions crashed out after a shocking 2-0 defeat against South Korea in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday – meaning they finished bottom of Group F with just one win from their three games and exited the World Cup at the first hurdle for the first time since 1938.

READ MORE: Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan

Amid a string of tweets from the official German FA account after the shock defeat, they took the time to thank Russia for the hospitality displayed to Die Mannschaft.

Your support across the globe was incredible. We celebrated together in 2014, but sometimes in football you have to accept defeat and admit that your opponents were better.



Congrats to #SWE and #MEX, and of course to #KOR on their win.



Thanks to Russia for your hospitality! pic.twitter.com/g5yrMtl3GS — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2018

The official German account maintained a dignified posture amid an outpouring of collective gloating at their demise.

The Germans graciously congratulated their group rivals Mexico and Sweden on their progress, as well as South Korea on their famous victory.

They also conceded that the team had simply not been good enough in Russia.

Dear fans, we feel just as disappointed as you. The World Cup only comes around every four years and we expected so much more from us. We're sorry for not playing like world champions, and as painful as it is, we deserve to be out... — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2018

Iceland also took the time to thank the hosts after they bowed out at the group stage earlier in the week, tweeting about their “epic ride” at the World Cup and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended to them in Russia.

This @FIFAWorldCup has been such an epic ride. We left everything, absolutely everything, on the pitch tonight and will go out with our heads held up high. Thank you to the best supporters in the world. Thank you 🇷🇺 for such a warm welcome. #fyririsland pic.twitter.com/KrWj82LIpU — Knattspyrnusambandið (@footballiceland) June 26, 2018

The Icelanders had made their mark in Russia by bringing their famous 'Viking Thunder Clap' with them, and will be missed by the locals and their fellow fans.

READ MORE: Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)