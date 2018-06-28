News

‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit

28 Jun, 2018 16:53
‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98p6
© Markus Gilliar / Global Look Press

Germany have graciously thanked World Cup hosts Russia for the welcome they received at the tournament despite their stay not extending beyond the group stage.

The reigning champions crashed out after a shocking 2-0 defeat against South Korea in Ekaterinburg on Wednesday – meaning they finished bottom of Group F with just one win from their three games and exited the World Cup at the first hurdle for the first time since 1938.  

READ MORE: Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan

Amid a string of tweets from the official German FA account after the shock defeat, they took the time to thank Russia for the hospitality displayed to Die Mannschaft.

The official German account maintained a dignified posture amid an outpouring of collective gloating at their demise.

The Germans graciously congratulated their group rivals Mexico and Sweden on their progress, as well as South Korea on their famous victory.

They also conceded that the team had simply not been good enough in Russia.

Iceland also took the time to thank the hosts after they bowed out at the group stage earlier in the week, tweeting about their “epic ride” at the World Cup and expressing gratitude for the warm welcome extended to them in Russia.

The Icelanders had made their mark in Russia by bringing their famous 'Viking Thunder Clap' with them, and will be missed by the locals and their fellow fans. 

READ MORE: Watch thousands of Iceland fans perform Viking hand clap near Kremlin before Argentina game (VIDEO)

Read More
First things first: England must learn from hosts Russia to ensure top spot finish
28 Jun, 2018 17:23
‘Thank you Russia’: Germans show gratitude to World Cup hosts despite shock exit
28 Jun, 2018 16:53
Colombia march into World Cup last 16 as Senegal suffer agonizing exit on yellow card rule
28 Jun, 2018 15:53
Japan rely on Fair Play to squeeze through to knockout stages despite Poland loss
28 Jun, 2018 15:52
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall Belgium, England, Panama, Tunisia
28 Jun, 2018 14:11
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22