Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)

If you thought you’d seen it all from fans at the World Cup in Russia, think again. The Switzerland versus Costa Rica group game on Tuesday bore witness to a damsel in distress taking on an inflatable dinosaur.

The bizarre scene unfolded in the stands just before the Costa Rican anthem was played ahead of kick-off in the concluding Group E game against the Swiss in Nizhny Novgorod.

As the anthem is about to strike up, a male fan wearing a red dress and headwear is seen approaching a fellow fan dressed in an equaling fetching inflatable red and black dinosaur suit.

The dame clearly has a bone to pick, proceeding to launch a swift right hook at the dino, who is initially taken by surprise at the unprovoked onslaught before charging over and taking a bite out of the attacker.

The damsel gives her much larger opponent the slip, before returning to slap the T-rex for good measure.

All’s well that ends well, however, and the unlikely pair appear to make up with a hug.

On the pitch, the action was equally bizarre when Costa Rica snatched a draw through an injury-time equalizer.

Awarded a penalty after Joel Campbell had been brought down, Bryan Ruiz stepped up to send the ball onto the cross bar, but it then bounced onto Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer's head and into the net for an unusual own goal.

That leveled the scores at 2-2, after Switzerland had twice led in the game through Blerim Dzemali and Josip Drmic, with the latter scoring in the 88 minute.

Costa Rica’s other goal had come from Kendall Watson on 56 minutes before the bizarre late equalizer.

The Costa Ricans were already out of the tournament following two defeats in their opening games, but salvaged pride with a plucky performance against the Swiss.

The result booked Switzerland’s place in the last 16 as they finished second behind Brazil, and move on to face Sweden on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.