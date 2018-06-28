News

Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)

28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98os
© pashanacvin / Instagram

If you thought you’d seen it all from fans at the World Cup in Russia, think again. The Switzerland versus Costa Rica group game on Tuesday bore witness to a damsel in distress taking on an inflatable dinosaur.

The bizarre scene unfolded in the stands just before the Costa Rican anthem was played ahead of kick-off in the concluding Group E game against the Swiss in Nizhny Novgorod.

READ MORE: Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages

As the anthem is about to strike up, a male fan wearing a red dress and headwear is seen approaching a fellow fan dressed in an equaling fetching inflatable red and black dinosaur suit.

The dame clearly has a bone to pick, proceeding to launch a swift right hook at the dino, who is initially taken by surprise at the unprovoked onslaught before charging over and taking a bite out of the attacker.

The damsel gives her much larger opponent the slip, before returning to slap the T-rex for good measure.

All’s well that ends well, however, and the unlikely pair appear to make up with a hug.

On the pitch, the action was equally bizarre when Costa Rica snatched a draw through an injury-time equalizer.

Awarded a penalty after Joel Campbell had been brought down, Bryan Ruiz stepped up to send the ball onto the cross bar, but it then bounced onto Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer's head and into the net for an unusual own goal.  

Read more
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)

That leveled the scores at 2-2, after Switzerland had twice led in the game through Blerim Dzemali and Josip Drmic, with the latter scoring in the 88 minute.  

Costa Rica’s other goal had come from Kendall Watson on 56 minutes before the bizarre late equalizer.

The Costa Ricans were already out of the tournament following two defeats in their opening games, but salvaged pride with a plucky performance against the Swiss.

The result booked Switzerland’s place in the last 16 as they finished second behind Brazil, and move on to face Sweden on Tuesday in St. Petersburg.  

Read More
Colombia march into World Cup last 16 as Senegal suffer agonizing exit on yellow card rule
28 Jun, 2018 15:53
Dino v damsel: Unlikely punch-up amuses fans at Costa Rica v Switzerland World Cup clash (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 15:24
Die Mannschaft disaster: Where did it all go wrong for Germany?
28 Jun, 2018 14:20
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall Colombia, Senegal, Poland, Japan
28 Jun, 2018 14:11
Group H Shootout: Senegal, Colombia and Japan to battle for final day qualification
28 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘Thank you, I love you!’ Colombian fan with parting World Cup message to Russia (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 13:47
Grateful Mexicans party with South Korean ambassador after Germany World Cup exit (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 12:30
Putin shows off football skills in Red Square (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:48
World Cup fans moved by handmade gifts from this Russian pensioner (VIDEO)
28 Jun, 2018 11:09
‘This is a match I don’t want to miss’: Mourinho anticipating England’s showdown with Belgium
28 Jun, 2018 07:30
Cursed! 'Sorry...' World Cup Russia Day #14
27 Jun, 2018 21:42
‘Neymar is their problem child’: Schmeichel singles out Brazil ace despite win
27 Jun, 2018 21:25
Costa Rica draw enough to send Swiss through to knockout stages
27 Jun, 2018 19:57
Brazil breeze into last 16 with 2-0 win as Serbia knocked out
27 Jun, 2018 19:51
‘Germany deserve nothing’: Schmeichel admonishes holders after World Cup dismal exit (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 18:06
‘Speechless’: Germany in disbelief as holders suffer World Cup humiliation
27 Jun, 2018 17:27
'The Germans no longer always win': Lineker in latest rework of quote after shock exit
27 Jun, 2018 16:40
Sweden 3-0 Mexico: Swedes stun sloppy Mexicans to win Group F
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Holders Germany crash out of World Cup after South Korea claim late victory in Kazan
27 Jun, 2018 15:58
Serbian fans fill Moscow center ahead of crucial Brazil clash
27 Jun, 2018 15:36
From Titanic to The Undertaker - Maradona memes circulate after crazy celebrations
27 Jun, 2018 14:34
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView
27 Jun, 2018 14:31
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch Argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54