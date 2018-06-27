News

Watch argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)

27 Jun, 2018 13:46
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98le
/ Ruptly

Argentinian fans who work at the Marambio Base in the Antarctic defied the exteme temperatures and blustery winds to rush outside and celebrate their team’s Word Cup win against Nigeria.

Read more
© Sergio Perez Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16

A group of seven people wearing the famous white and light blue shirts of Argentina also unveiled flags next to the polar station as they celebrated their team’s dramatic qualification for the World Cup knockout stages following a 2-1 win against Nigeria in St. Petersburg.

The flags were blown about by the stormy wind, although the fans were unable to hide their joy as they jumped and sang to celebrate Lionel Messi and Co’s victory.

READ MORE: Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)

La Albiceleste beat Nigeria 2-1 thanks to a first-half goal from Messi and a late winner from defender Marcos Rojo, meaning they progress to the World Cup knockout stage where they will meet France in Kazan on June 30.

Also read
Germany sweating as Group F qualification hangs in the balance
27 Jun, 2018 13:47
Watch argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)
27 Jun, 2018 13:46
‘I’ll be watching Russia v Spain’ – Putin might attend hosts' next World Cup match
27 Jun, 2018 13:24
I’ll give up tacos if Mexico knock us out of World Cup, says ex-Sweden star
27 Jun, 2018 12:47
Messi on the Metro: Over 14mn passengers watch World Cup games on Moscow underground
27 Jun, 2018 12:38
Messi to be faced with winking Ronaldo mural ahead of France clash
27 Jun, 2018 11:41
England defender Rose ‘open’ to family heading to Russia after positive World Cup welcome
27 Jun, 2018 11:12
‘I’m fine’ – Maradona reassures fans after health scare in St. Petersburg
27 Jun, 2018 10:17
'We are in love with Russia' – Sons of Brazil’s most famous football fan on World Cup experience
27 Jun, 2018 07:30
Maradona assisted from stadium seat after pulsating Argentina game & celebrations (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 21:18
‘There is only one GOAT, his name is Lionel Messi’: Argentina ace hailed for ending barren spell
26 Jun, 2018 21:10
Maradona flips off crowd after Rojo winner sees Argentina through to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 20:50
Messi & Rojo exorcise World Cup demons as Argentina progress to last 16
26 Jun, 2018 19:53
'He's completely possessed!': World reacts to Maradona's Messi goal reaction
26 Jun, 2018 19:02
The goat breaks his duck! Messi scores first World Cup 2018 goal
26 Jun, 2018 18:22
'Confrontation of ideas': Jose Mourinho on Mexico v Sweden match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 17:47
Russia 2018 bursting with drama as World Cup records tumble
26 Jun, 2018 17:11
‘If you watched it, I feel sorry for you’ – scorn for Denmark & France after dire World Cup draw
26 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru 2-0 Australia: Guerrero among goals as Peru record 1st World Cup win for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 15:53
World Cup sees first goalless draw as Denmark and France play out dour 0-0 in Moscow
26 Jun, 2018 15:51
Mexicano Maradona?: Argentina icon declares his support for ‘El Tri’
26 Jun, 2018 15:40
At last! - Carrillo beauty rewards party-animal Peru fans with 1st World Cup goal for 36 years
26 Jun, 2018 14:34
‘Scandinavian invasion’- Moscow turns red ahead of Denmark-France match (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:56
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
26 Jun, 2018 13:51
‘It was embarrassing’: Denmark fans condemn countrymen after FIFA fine
26 Jun, 2018 13:42
Russian clinic removes controversial breast implant ads after FIFA copyright claim (PHOTO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:22
‘Everything is absolutely normal’: Mascherano leads denial of Sampaoli sacking rumours (VIDEO)
26 Jun, 2018 13:09
‘If he performs, Denmark performs’ – Danes pin hopes on talisman Eriksen
26 Jun, 2018 12:59
FIFA to clarify Salah’s post-match press conference snub after Egypt's World Cup exit
26 Jun, 2018 10:30
‘Lucky to be here’: DJ Paul Oakenfold tells RT of World Cup impression
26 Jun, 2018 07:25
Egyptian football commentator dies of heart attack after watching his team's defeat to Saudi Arabia
26 Jun, 2018 03:43
Mystic Mourinho: Jose gets World Cup predictions spot on with Groups A & B (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 22:07
Ronaldo had terrible game but won’t be slated like Messi – Schmeichel (VIDEO)
25 Jun, 2018 21:37
‘He should have walked!’ Fury at Ronaldo red card let-off
25 Jun, 2018 21:25
Praise for Iran & Morocco as underdogs depart World Cup with heads held high
25 Jun, 2018 21:07
‘Football karma’: Spain defender Ramos trolled after World Cup night to forget against Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 20:29
Spain set up last 16 clash with Russia after grabbing late draw against eliminated Morocco
25 Jun, 2018 19:58
Portugal 1-1 Iran: Late penalty snatches 1st place from Ronaldo in dramatic climax
25 Jun, 2018 19:56
‘Getting a slap can be useful’ – Russia boss Cherchesov on Uruguay defeat
25 Jun, 2018 18:58
FIFA fines Argentina $105k for homophobic chants & fights at World Cup match
25 Jun, 2018 18:32