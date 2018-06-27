Watch argentina fans defy extreme temperatures to celebrate World Cup win in Antarctica (VIDEO)

Argentinian fans who work at the Marambio Base in the Antarctic defied the exteme temperatures and blustery winds to rush outside and celebrate their team’s Word Cup win against Nigeria.

A group of seven people wearing the famous white and light blue shirts of Argentina also unveiled flags next to the polar station as they celebrated their team’s dramatic qualification for the World Cup knockout stages following a 2-1 win against Nigeria in St. Petersburg.

The flags were blown about by the stormy wind, although the fans were unable to hide their joy as they jumped and sang to celebrate Lionel Messi and Co’s victory.

La Albiceleste beat Nigeria 2-1 thanks to a first-half goal from Messi and a late winner from defender Marcos Rojo, meaning they progress to the World Cup knockout stage where they will meet France in Kazan on June 30.