Russian clinic removes controversial breast implant ads after FIFA copyright claim (PHOTO)

A beauty clinic in World Cup host city Kaliningrad has been forced to remove a breast surgery advertisement which has been linked to the football tournament.

The advertising banner, showing two scantily clad women covering their breasts with footballs, read "3-0 in your advantage," offering clients clients a limited-time 30 per cent discount on the surgery during the month-long football tournament.

Russian Intellectual Property Agency which is an official FIFA rights holder filed a complaint against the clinic with the Kaliningard Office of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (OFAS) insisting that the medical center committed intellectual property infringement.

“Companies which are not Commercial Affiliates (FIFA Sponsors) may not engage in advertising activities that might give rise to an undue commercial association with the FIFA World Cup and/or FIFA,”Guidelines for the use of FIFA's Official Marks says.

Following the court hearing which took place on Monday the VIP Clinic replaced footballs on their ads with cabbage heads adding that the promotional 30 per cent discount offer has been dedicated to the clinic’s 10th anniversary.

No financial penalty for the VIP Clinic has been announced so far, but earlier a Kaliningrad dental centre L-clinic was reportedly fined 424,000 roubles ($6735) for a similar violation. The clinic also used a football-themed advertisement to promote their dental service.