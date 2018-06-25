Health warning: Brazil bar offers free shots every time Neymar dives

A pub in Rio de Janeiro will pour all its customers a free spirit shot every single time star striker Neymar dives in the Selecao's final World Cup group game against Serbia on Wednesday.

During the team's previous game, a win against Costa Rica, the PSG man distinguished himself with a series of dramatic tumbles that appeared neither proportionate to the force exerted upon him, nor timed to coincide with actual impact on his body.

The tactic almost worked when he earned a penalty, only to have it reversed after a video replay, provoking a thousand editorials across the world praising VAR.

The performance has split even his most loyal fans in his homeland, and has forced the player's father to step in, saying that the abuse has "contaminated" his son. Instead of insults, Neymar Sr. urged fans “to use the correct weapons, such as faith and prayers.”

