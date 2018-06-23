News

Lineker lavishes back-handed praise on Germans after late victory over Sweden

23 Jun, 2018 21:36
Lineker lavishes back-handed praise on Germans after late victory over Sweden
ZUMAPRESS.com/Global Look Press

Former England striker Gary Lineker has reworked his famous quote that football is a simple game that is invariably won by the Germans, taking into account the four-time World Cup winners' latest heroics in beating Sweden.

Germany’s World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread with the scores level at 1-1 in their Group F clash against Sweden deep into injury time in Sochi, with the Germans also down to 10 men following defender Jerome Boateng’s dismissal on 82 minutes.

However, midfielder Toni Kroos stepped up to stick the ball in the top corner in the 95th minute – giving Germany a World Cup lifeline and prompting ex-England star Lineker to rework one of his most famous quotes to take into account the German adversity in Sochi.

Lineker's reaction was part of a social media frenzy after Germany snatched a last-gasp win, meaning they head into the last round of group games with hope of progressing to the last 16 in Russia.

Joachim Low's team face South Korea on Wednesday, at the same time as Sweden and Mexico play each other.

Mexico are currently top of Group F on six points after their 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday, while Germany and Sweden are on three points each.   

