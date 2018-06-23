Lineker lavishes back-handed praise on Germans after late victory over Sweden

Former England striker Gary Lineker has reworked his famous quote that football is a simple game that is invariably won by the Germans, taking into account the four-time World Cup winners' latest heroics in beating Sweden.

Germany’s World Cup hopes were hanging by a thread with the scores level at 1-1 in their Group F clash against Sweden deep into injury time in Sochi, with the Germans also down to 10 men following defender Jerome Boateng’s dismissal on 82 minutes.

READ MORE: Germany salvage World Cup hopes with late winner against Sweden in Sochi

However, midfielder Toni Kroos stepped up to stick the ball in the top corner in the 95th minute – giving Germany a World Cup lifeline and prompting ex-England star Lineker to rework one of his most famous quotes to take into account the German adversity in Sochi.

Football is a simple game, 22 men chase the ball for 82 minutes and the Germans get a player sent off so 21 men chase the ball for 13 minutes and at the end the Germans somehow fucking win. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 23, 2018

Lineker's reaction was part of a social media frenzy after Germany snatched a last-gasp win, meaning they head into the last round of group games with hope of progressing to the last 16 in Russia.

READ MORE: ‘Never write off Germany’ – Reigning champs revive World Cup hopes after last-gasp win in Sochi

Joachim Low's team face South Korea on Wednesday, at the same time as Sweden and Mexico play each other.

Mexico are currently top of Group F on six points after their 2-1 win over South Korea earlier on Saturday, while Germany and Sweden are on three points each.