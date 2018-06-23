News

Kasper Schmeichel & Denmark teammates hit the beach for relaxed training session (VIDEO)

23 Jun, 2018 19:11
© kasperschmeichel / Instagram

The high-pressure environment of a World Cup doesn’t seem to be getting to the Denmark team as they enjoyed a relaxed beach-based training session in Anapa on Russia's Black Sea coast.

The team are based in the Krasnodar resort region for the duration of the World Cup, and goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel posted a video on Instagram of the team enjoying a sandy kickabout in their downtime.

Bit of training on the beach😎🤷‍♂️⛈⚡️ #fifaworldcup

Публикация от Kasper Schmeichel (@kasperschmeichel)

Denmark are sitting second in Group C on four points after their opening game win against Peru and 1-1 draw with Australia on Thursday.

While the Danes’ spot in the knockout stage place is far from certain, they can afford to go into their last group game against France in Moscow on Tuesday in a confident mood, lying two points behind an already-qualified French team but with a three-point cushion over the Socceroos in third.

Judging by the comments to the video post, the beachgoers were delighted to have the Danes on their doorstep.

One person wrote: "My dream! A beach full of danish men," while another wrote: "Kasper - thank you very much for the photo together near the bus. I wish you good luck in person and the Danish team at the World Cup."

Kasper Schmeichel’s father Peter is also in Russia this summer, supporting his son and working as an RT special guest host.

He said recently that he was “always confident” watching Kasper play, but that he “tried not to think it’s my son playing.”

READ MORE: ‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)

Schmeichel Jr. recently surpassed his father’s record for the longest period for Denmark without conceding, going  571 minutes before letting in Mile Jedinak’s first-half penalty in the draw against Australia.  

The pair are the first father-son duo to appear as goalkeepers in a World Cup, with Peter Schmeichel playing at France ’98.

