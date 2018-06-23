News

Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden

23 Jun, 2018 15:03
Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden
Get short URL https://on.rt.com/98as
Germany vs Mexico - Luzhniki Stadium © Kai Pfaffenbach / Reuters

World Cup holders Germany will have to show a much-improved performance in their second Group F match against Sweden to avoid a humiliating early flight home from Russia for Joachim Low’s men.

Germany, so impressive in Brazil four years ago, appeared anything but in their opening match at Russia 2018, suffering a shock defeat to an unfancied Mexican side six days ago in their first Group F encounter.

Read more
© Carl Recine Mexico 1-0 Germany: 'Chucky' goal topples reigning champions at raucous Luzhniki

Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game against a German side that appeared uncharacteristically frail in defense and toothless in attack, and that must now avoid defeat against Sweden to ensure that they don’t fail to qualify from the group stages for the first time since 1938.

It’s a situation we’re not used to at all,” German coach Joachim Low said in the post-match press conference following the Mexico defeat.

This is a situation we have to accept of course, there can be obstacles to overcome. And in the next match we have to be much better.

Easier said than done, however. Low’s charges face a Swedish side buoyed by an opening round win against South Korea in their first World Cup match in 12 years, by virtue of a game-winning penalty from captain Andreas Granqvist.

A win for Sweden would guarantee their progression to the tournament’s knockout stages, while consigning the defending champions to an anti-climactic first round exit from a tournament in which they were expected to mount a serious challenge – which would make them the third successive champions to be eliminated in the group stages of the following World Cup.

READ MORE: 'We were jinxed': Manager Joachim Low on Germany's shock opening defeat to Mexico

The German coaching staff will have a full panel of 23 from which to select their team, though it is likely that some members of the first XI from last Sunday will be dropped to the bench, a penalty for the group’s anemic performance against Mexico. Bayern Munich’s Mats Hummels sat out Friday’s final training session after complaining of a neck injury but could still feature.

Sweden, meanwhile, will have Victor Lindelof available for selection after recovering from a virus, with just Isaac Kiese Thelin ruled out of the game with an ankle injury.

READ MORE: WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall

Also read
WORLD CUP 2018 LIVE #FansEyeView #FootWall
24 Jun, 2018 12:23
Germany aim to get World Cup challenge back on track against Sweden
23 Jun, 2018 15:03
Serbia to demand FIFA punishment for Shaqiri & Xhaka over eagle celebrations
23 Jun, 2018 14:45
Lukaku & Hazard star as impressive Belgium cruise past Tunisia
23 Jun, 2018 13:55
Heartbreak! Serbia fans’ react to deflating defeat to Switzerland (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 13:13
'These images hurt me': Mexico star speaks out on Trump's family detainment policy at US border
23 Jun, 2018 12:10
Mohamed Salah awarded 'Chechen citizenship' by leader Ramzan Kadyrov (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:48
Eagles soar in Moscow: Tunisia fans turn Russian capital red ahead of Belgium clash (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 09:27
Mourinho’s team talk: Can Germany get World Cup campaign back on track against Sweden? (VIDEO)
23 Jun, 2018 08:00
'Out of this world': Russia coach in St. Petersburg mural after stellar World Cup start (PHOTOS)
23 Jun, 2018 07:30
‘One of the best games we’ve seen’ – Schmeichel on pulsating Swiss win over Serbia (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:50
Russia-Mexico bout in ‘World Vodka Championship’ ends in a tie (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 21:46
Shaqiri & Xhaka celebrations spark scandal as politics overshadows Swiss win against Serbia
22 Jun, 2018 21:17
Shaqiri strikes late as Swiss fight back to beat Serbia in frantic encounter in Kaliningrad
22 Jun, 2018 19:53
Father & son in Russia for World Cup avoid every England game because of their ‘intimidating’ fans
22 Jun, 2018 19:32
‘I love you! Thank you!’ Colombia fans pull over-indulging Russian man out of Volga River (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 19:03
‘Musa’s done more than Messi’ – Nigeria goal hero hands Argentina lifeline
22 Jun, 2018 18:04
Musa secures victory for Nigeria over Iceland with beautiful brace, sets up Argentina showdown
22 Jun, 2018 16:55
Lost in translation: Football fans end up 1,000km away from World Cup cities
22 Jun, 2018 16:03
Volgograd authorities spray vanilla in attempt to repel insect attacks on World Cup fans
22 Jun, 2018 15:31
‘Justice was done’: Praise for VAR after Neymar penalty decision reversed (VOTE)
22 Jun, 2018 14:57
Dive, score, cry: Neymar earns rave reviews for acting masterclass in Brazil's win over Costa Rica
22 Jun, 2018 14:45
Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica: Last-gasp Coutinho & Neymar goals save Samba Boys in St. Petersburg
22 Jun, 2018 14:00
Egypt reject shock claims that Salah will quit World Cup early
22 Jun, 2018 13:09
Brazilian fans lose jobs after World Cup videos humiliating Russian women
22 Jun, 2018 12:54
'Old one was not good': Brazil fans hope new Neymar haircut brings luck after 'pasta bowl' trolling
22 Jun, 2018 11:50
Messi's Argentina leave homeland in tears following embarrassing Croatia defeat (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:46
Watch German players riding Segways around Sochi during down time (VIDEO)
22 Jun, 2018 10:25
Man predicts scores in 2 surprise Russia wins ahead of #WorldCup, bombarded with divination requests
22 Jun, 2018 02:47
‘The sheep, not the GOAT’ – Messi & Argentina trolled after World Cup shock
21 Jun, 2018 21:29
Croatia erupts in a blush of red as national team tear apart Argentina in World Cup (VIDEOS)
21 Jun, 2018 21:01
‘Messi didn’t turn up again’ – Schmeichel as Argentina suffer 3-0 World Cup rout against Croatia
21 Jun, 2018 20:47
Croatia 3-0 Argentina: Modric and co. maul Messi's misfiring Argentina in shock World Cup rout
21 Jun, 2018 19:52
‘I’m confident, but try not to think he’s my son’ – Peter Schmeichel on watching son Kasper (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 19:33
‘France won the game, Peru won our hearts’ – Twitter grieves over Los Incas World Cup exit (PHOTOS)
21 Jun, 2018 17:49
France through to World Cup last 16 after knocking out crowd favorites Peru
21 Jun, 2018 16:54
Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:31
Colombian police probe Sanchez death threats after star’s World Cup red card
21 Jun, 2018 16:30
Iranian women watch World Cup match in stadium for 1st time in 40 years (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:12
Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)
21 Jun, 2018 16:06