‘I love you! Thank you!’ Colombia fans pull over-indulging Russian man out of Volga River (VIDEO)

A group of concerned South American fans saved a Russian man who spontaneously jumped in the Volga River, though the rescuee appeared to be initially reluctant to be pulled out, before coming round and thanking his rescuers.

The fans were at an outdoor café on the banks of the Volga, which runs through the city of Kazan, when they saw a customer drinking at the next table rapidly get undressed, before jumping over the railing into the water.

“At first we thought it was a bet, but then the situation spiraled out of control,” one of the Colombians told local media outlet MK Kazan.

In the YouTube video of the incident, the overweight Russian man appears to slur the words “get them away, I will get out using a rope,” as he struggles at the bottom of the stone embankment, while making no actual effort to escape the water.

Following a cut in the footage, the same man is shown gasping for air on the ground, and a little later sufficiently recovered to stagger around, and embrace the foreign fans at random.

“I love you! Thank you!” he proclaims, before getting stuck for words, and switching into Russian to say “I don’t know how to say it English” with a sigh.