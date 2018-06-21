Peru crunch World Cup clash against France brings country to standstill (VIDEO)

While Peru play a crucial World Cup game against France in Ekaterinburg, social media has shown fans 14,000km away at home bringing city streets to a standstill.

Peru are taking on France in their second Group C game, and know defeat would spell the end for the World Cup dream in Russia – which is their first appearance on football’s biggest stage in 36 years.

Back home, schools, shops, offices, and even government departments have shut down for the game - and this video from the Amazonian town of Iquitos in Northern Peru shows streets congested with fans in Peru jerseys and flags before the game kicked off.

Peru fans are no less abundant in Russia, with some estimates putting their number at up to 80,000. They were out in force at Ekaterinburg Arena for the game against France, and their raucous support led some to question whether the game wasn’t being played in Lima, rather than the Russian Urals.

This crowd is crazy, sounds like the game is in #PER — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) June 21, 2018

#PER⁠ ⁠not making it out of the group stage isn’t just a loss for Peruvians, but all fans of football. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) June 21, 2018

This is basically a home game for #PER the entire lower bowl is red and white! #FRA #WorldCup @PedroAidaRVA — Jesse Varner (@JesseWTKR) June 21, 2018

They were also out on the streets before the game, winning the hearts of locals with a rendition of the traditional Russian song 'Katyusha'.

Peruvians play tune of Katyusha, the famous Russian folk song, before their match with France in Ekaterinburg #Per #Fra #Rus #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gkTKWW9e55 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 21, 2018

Peru earlier took over the streets of Saransk – the smallest World Cup host city – ahead of their last game against Denmark.