Is he a winger? In Russia, even the birds are getting in on the World Cup action (VIDEO)

As the World Cup gains momentum in Russia the entire county has been gripped by football fever, with even animals such as birds getting in on the action.

On Wednesday, Spanish midfielder Isco rescued a bird from the Kazan Arena pitch during the first half of the game against Iran.

Самое милое видео вчерашней игры - Иско уносит с поля птичку. pic.twitter.com/FDiO9BBvRy — SPORT24.ru (@sport24_ru) 21 июня 2018 г.

The player was seen bending down to pick up the feathered pitch invader before taking the bird to the sideline. The bird must have fancied itself as a winger.

Spain beat Team Melli 1-0 to soar up to joint first place in Group B alongside Portugal, who have also have four points from their two World Cup matches.

Another winged football fan was found in Kirov, a city which has caught football fever despite not being among the 11 World Cup host destinations.

в Кирове даже птицы играют в футбол... pic.twitter.com/3oWvWfG0aI — ALF nt (@Julius_ALF) 20 июня 2018 г.

In a video titled “Even birds are playing football in Kirov” a grey crow is seen skillfully kicking a small ball on a rainy street.