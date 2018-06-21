'Party like a Peruvian!': Fans continue invasion by sining 'Katyusha' in Ekaterinburg (VIDEOS)

Peruvian fans have continued their World Cup invasion by singing popular Russian folk song Katyusha in Ekaterinburg, where they take on France in a crunch Group C match at the city's Ekaterinburg Arena.

Katyusha is a well-known Soviet-era song about a girl singing about her love while he fights in World War II. Peruvian bands belted out the in Ekaterinburg, near Russia's magnificent Ural mountains, much to the delight of locals.

Peruvians play tune of Katyusha, the famous Russian folk song, before their match with France in Ekaterinburg #Per #Fra #Rus #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gkTKWW9e55 — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 21, 2018

Peru fans have already become super popular among locals and visiting World cup fans alike in Russia, with their brand of hyper-zealous support for the national team which includes parading inflatable llamas.

Fans of 'Los Incas' were filmed last week marching on Saransk for their opening game against Denmark, creating a sea of red and white as they marched into the centre fo the city.

In Moscow, fans were filmed on Nikolskaya Street, near to Red Suqre, which has become the de facto hub for World Cup supporters from all over the world. The fans brought a giant banner in the shape of the national team shirt form the city of Trujillo so other fans could write messages of support to the team.

Huge Peru shirt on Nikolskaya near Red Square, from the city of Trujillo, designed so fans can scribble 'positive messages' on the jersey for the team #WorldCup #Per pic.twitter.com/f9gtRywugW — Danny Armstrong (@DannyWArmstrong) June 14, 2018

Nikolskaya is also the location where Russian fans were filmed singing 'Katyusha' after their opening day 5-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.