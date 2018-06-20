Swedish squad stunned by Russian volunteer’s impromptu rendition of their national anthem (VIDEO)

A Russian volunteer working at the World Cup stunned the Swedish national players during their practice session in Krasnodar Region by singing the country’s national anthem at the stadium.

While the Scandinavians were warming up for their training session, the volunteer took the microphone to surprise the players with his a capella anthem performance.

Сборная Швеции🇸🇪 спокойно себе тренировалась, когда российский волонтер по громкой связи спел шведский гимн.



Спасибо за поддержку, парень! Заслуженные аплодисменты от игроков 👏🔝#SWE #ЧМ2018 pic.twitter.com/aOhETZizjM — Чемпионат мира FIFA 2018🏆🇷🇺 (@fifaworldcup_ru) 20 июня 2018 г.

The footballers began smiling when they heard their country’s official song interpreted by the Russian man, before giving him a standing ovation.

Sweden started their World Cup campaign successfully by beating South Korea 1-0 in their tournament opener.

The Vikings will now face off against reigning world champions Germany on June 23, before taking on Mexico on June 27.