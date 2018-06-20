‘Carrying the whole team on his shoulders’: Ronaldo brilliance inspires Portugal to tense win

An record-breaking early goal from Cristiano Ronaldo was enough to earn a narrow victory for Portugal and consign Morocco to an early end to the World Cup adventure.

Four minutes was all it took for Cristiano Ronaldo to become the all-time record goalscorer, breaking Ferenc Puskas’ 62-year-old record inside the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Following a blistering hat-trick in Portugal’s opening match against Spain, the Real Madrid marksman added his fourth of the tournament; his diving header escaping the clutches of Moroccan goalkeeper Mohamedi.

Morocco performed well throughout the rest of the contest and will consider themselves unfortunate to have not conjured a goal for themselves. But, as many would have expected, it was Ronaldo’s contribution which proved the most telling.

The Portuguese assassin is now the leading scorer at Russia 2018, in what is most likely his final tournament, though he still has some way to go to eclipse Just Fontaine’s 1958 record for 13 goals in a single tournament.

Below is a sample of the internet’s reaction to Ronaldo and a gutsy Moroccan performance.

Ronaldo proved again that he is carrying the whole team on his shoulder.

Seriously he got only two chances in the whole matchand finished in one of them.

Unlike messi he does not have quality player to provide him the goal scoring opportunities.

My GOAT#PORMAR #POR — LadyGooner🔴⚪️🇦🇷🇵🇹🇪🇸 (@PriyaFast12) June 20, 2018

#PORMAR Ronaldo will just carry this team as far as he can... They are not really a threat.. Morocco played better... But Ronaldo is the difference. Ronaldo 4 points, 4 goals pic.twitter.com/OKjgkHczvH — +ADE (@ademiolaniran) June 20, 2018

Exclusive interview with footballers better that Cristiano Ronaldo ever. pic.twitter.com/PDeLiPenRp — Zeeshan⁷ (@FinishRonaldo) June 20, 2018

Portugal is overworking Cristiano Ronaldo this #WorldCup



He has scored all of Portugal's goals.



1 Penalty

1 Free Kick

1 Outside Shot

1 Header#PORMAR pic.twitter.com/iZwVQc2zA0#PORMAR pic.twitter.com/yqPIILu9Gi — Leb ℳtlapeng 🇿🇦🐦 (@Junbugstone) June 20, 2018

I'm sorry but Morocco deserved to win this #PORMAR — So💛Yesung (@yesungstarcloud) June 20, 2018

Morocco completely and utterly outplayed Portugal today, and there’s no arguing. #PORMAR — W.S.® (@WrestleSamurai) June 20, 2018

The most UNDESERVED 1-0 win I’ve ever seen. EVER SEEN. #PORMAR — Raito (@Raitoish_2) June 20, 2018

Morocco were incredible today. What both Ronaldo/Messi need but don't have, is a team like Morocco creating chances. What Morocco need but don't have, is a player like Ronaldo/Messi to finish. Outplayed both Iran & Portugal. Probably the best-ever team to exit the WC with 0 pts? — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) June 20, 2018

Why wasn't VAR used. Is it only used for big nations. Penalty every day of the week! #PORMAR — Tim Beer (@593Timo) June 20, 2018