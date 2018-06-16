'Losing their manager can galvanize Spain': Mark Bosnich to Stan Collymore (VIDEO)

Ex-England and Liverpool forward Stan Collymore continued his Russia 2018 coverage as he met up with former Aston Villa teammate Mark Bosnich in Moscow to talk all things World Cup.

Bosnich, who also played for Manchester United and at international level for Australia, met with Stan to talk Spain's chances at the World Cup.

Yesterday's Stan Collymore Show, featuring the legend that is Xavi, talking Spain, one of Moscow's best chefs prepares some Russian delicacies and @TheRealBozza walks us around Red Square for his take on the #WorldCup⁠ ⁠



Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/fxpekif8v8 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 16, 2018

Spain had appeared as one of the pre-tournament favorites until manager Julen Lopetegui was relieved of his duties just two days before the team's opening World Cup game against Portugal.

However, Bosnich, who won the Premier League title with United, thinks the decision can work in Spain's favor.

"It's not a good thing to lose your manager on the eve of the World Cup, but when you've got such a good team, it can galvanize you," Bosnich told Stan on a walk around Moscow's Manezhnaya Ploshchad.

"Because people are saying there's no way you're going to do well now, and that takes away a little bit of the pressure, because you've got that ready made excuse," he added.