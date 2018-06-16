Argentina fans in full voice as they take over Moscow metro ahead of Iceland clash (VIDEO)

Today’s World Cup clash between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and World Cup debutants Iceland will feature some of the tournament’s most passionate supporters, as evidenced by scenes in Moscow on Saturday.

Legions of Argentina fans made their way through the Moscow Metro early on Saturday en route to Spartak Stadium ahead of Saturday’s Group D clash with Argentina.

The fans, clad in their national team’s blue and white colors, were in full voice as they descended on the 44,000-capacity stadium – but will they be loud enough to drown out the opposition’s now famous Viking hand clap?

...and those @afa fans continued through the Moscow metro. #ARG fans setting high standards early on at #WorldCup ahead of #ISL clash.

All will be revealed when Messi and co. take the field on Saturday afternoon.