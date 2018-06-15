‘It felt like a final’: Press, players give Ronaldo respect after World Cup hat-trick

A very high bar has been set for the best game of the Russia 2018 World Cup, as Portugal and Spain battled to a thrilling six-goal epic battle in their Group B opener in Sochi, and Twitter has reacted appropriately.

Cometh the hour, cometh the man; Cristiano Ronaldo put his issues with the Spanish financial authorities well and truly behind him, scoring a stunning late free kick to claim a 3-3 draw for Portugal against their Iberian neighbors and rivals Spain, in what will be remembered as a classic early World Cup fixture.

READ MORE: Hat-trick hero Ronaldo holds Spain at bay in thrilling 3-3 shootout

David De Gea, considered by many to be the world’s best goalkeeper, will be hoping that memories of this encounter fade quickly after he allowed a Ronaldo effort to squeeze past his grip, reminding Twitter users of Loris Karius’ error against Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in last month’s Champions League Final.

Twitter users the world over have been reacting to this and many other incidents in Friday’s match, below are some of the best.

That was an amazing game, beautiful soccer from both teams. It felt like a final. #WorldCup — Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) June 15, 2018

What a game! @Cristiano showed once again why he's the best in the world and a draw was the perfect result. @FIFAWorldCup — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) June 15, 2018

you just have to applaud ronaldo.. I'm lost for words😭 — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) June 15, 2018

Was just thinking as Ronaldo did his dramatic deep breathing that the free kick was in the exact same spot as that banger vs Portsmouth in 07/08. Then he goes and does that. Magic. #CR7 #WorldCup — Mikey Traynor (@mikeytraynor) June 15, 2018

It would be #fitting if this world cup is just a Messi/Ronaldo one-upmanship contest — Gavin Cooney (@gcooney93) June 15, 2018