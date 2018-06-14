Egypt coach ‘very optimistic’ Salah will compete in World Cup opener

Hector Cuper announced during a press conference today that he is confident that star player Salah will take the field for Egypt’s World Cup match against Uruguay on Friday.

It was feared that Salah could miss the entire tournament after he suffered a shoulder injury during last month’s Champions League final in Kiev following a foul from Spanish defender Sergio Ramos.

Read more

Cuper said that the Egyptian medical staff will continue to monitor Salah’s condition but added that he expects the Liverpool man to be available for selection for Friday’s Group A clash on what will be his 26th birthday.

"Salah is doing very well indeed, he's recovered very quickly," Cuper said. "We'll see how it goes today. I can almost assure you 100 percent he'll play.

"We’re trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not. I know him very well, and I’m sure he’s not afraid.

"A risk of playing a match is something we can’t hide. In terms of him on the pitch, he’ll have full guarantees. If we do see at the last minute there’s an issue, we’ll see if it can be resolved."

Salah played a large part in Egypt qualifying for their first World Cup since 1990, scoring five goals in six qualification games.

READ MORE: 'This is Ronaldo’s last World Cup, Messi's final chance to make difference' – Mourinho (VIDEO)

Russia and Saudi Arabia, the other two teams in Group A, will meet in today’s World Cup opening game in Moscow.